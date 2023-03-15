OMSK students watch as Birds of Prey soar overhead

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND One student laughed and smiled as an eagle named Sam flew over his head close enough to ruffle his hair. Another said the owls “were cute” and yet a third said he liked the owls best. At Oliver M. Smith Kawenni:io Elementary School (OMSK) teachers and students were thrilled when a birds of prey show took over the school’s gymnasium last Thursday (March 9, 2023). The feathered visitors were accompanied by bird expert Shauna Cowan of the Canadian Raptor Conservancy. Hudson, former mascot of Toronto’s FC, made his grand entrance first. The Eastern Screech Owl fluffed his feathers and took to the air cruising around the gym. Next came a Great Horned Owl, that Cowan told the crowd of youngsters the…



