Six Nations Police investigating Brantford woman facing fraud, sexual assault charges against doulas

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 24-year-old woman facing criminal charges in Brantford, Ont., in connection with seeking the help of registered doulas for fake pregnancies and still births is under investigation by Six Nations Police, Turtle Island News has learned.

Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour told Turtle Island News they have an “open investigation” into the woman but would not provide detail on what the investigation included other than to say it was “not similar” to the Brantford case.

“We have a separate investigation with this person but due to the nature of it I cannot comment further, other than it is ongoing.,” he told Turtle Island News.

Six Nations is the only First Nation police force known to have an open investigation into the woman.

Kaitlyn Braun is facing 32 criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after the Brantford Police Service (BPS) said she sought out help from doulas for fake pregnancies and stillbirths.

Doulas are professionals who provide support during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.

Braun is alleged to have misled a number of doulas by lying to them about being pregnant or carrying a stillborn, while falsely using their services.

She had used the services of a number of doulas from Kitchener to Brantford

In one incident she claimed she was pregnant with a stillborn baby after a sexual assault and even made realistic sounds of moaning and vomiting as if she were in labour.

Braun was arrested by Brantford police on Monday. March 13, 2023.

She is facing 32 charges from criminal harassment to sexual assault.

Police said the charges relate to offences alleged to have occurred in multiple Ontario communities between June, 2022 and February, 2023.

BPS said they were releasing the name of the accused because they believe there may be more victims.

“I know that there are at least six [victims] that I’m aware of,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said. “We do anticipate that there are more, which is why we released the name of this individual.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050 ext. 2262 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

Brantford Police have charged Braun with:

Criminal harassment (10 counts)

False pretenses (12 counts)

Fraud (4 counts)

Sexual assault (3 counts)

Indecent act (3 counts)

Braun is currently in custody and will appear for a bail hearing Friday.

