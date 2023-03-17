Six Nations woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The luck of the Irish was with an Ohsweken woman who collected a $50,000 lottery prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto today (Friday, March 17 2023).

Katherine Laforme of Ohsweken took home a $50,000 prize with the INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER game.

Laforme, 51, said she likes playing the INSTANT games. “When I checked my ticket, I was shaking. I had my daughter double check the win. Everyone is excited and happy for me,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The grandmother of three plans to take her grandchildren to Disney World. “My grandkids love Woody and Finding Nemo. I want to take them while I still can,” she smiled.

