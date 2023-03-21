1492 Landback Lane’s Skylar Williams appealing court decision ordering him to pay $70,000 in damages

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations man Skyler Williams known for his role as a spokesperson in the 1492 Landback Lane dispute says he plans to appeal a court ruling ordering him to pay $70,000 in damages in the dispute .

Williams told Turtle Island News, he will be appealing. “Yes. We will be putting forward our notice of appeal as soon as possible,” he said Tuesday, (March 21,2023)

The Honourable Justice Paul Sweeny released his ruling on the costs associated with the land defence on March 20 and ordered Williams to pay Haldimand its full cost of $13,000 and awarded Foxgate Developments Inc. $60,000 of the $136,679.50 they asked for.

Williams’ lawyer, Aliah El-houni advised him in an email that she believes they have a good chance at an appeal, but Williams did not return requests for comment.

“Let me begin by saying that this decision actually mirrors and if anything exacerbates the errors of law that we identified in the original decision on appeal — in many ways, it makes our ground of appeal even clearer and stronger,” she said in an email to Williams.

Foxgate, a joint venture between Losani Homes and Ballantry Homes, was set to build 218 homes on the site they called McKenzie Meadows in Caledonia, but in July 2020 Haudensaunee land defenders stopped the work and took over the site saying it is unceded Haudenosaunee territory.

Land Defenders set up camp on the property and blocked Argyle Street in both directions. The camp has remained for more than two years.

A permanent injunction was granted in December 2022.

The property is on the Haldimand Tract, which covers 384,451 hectares of land 9.6 kilometres on either side of the Grand River, which was given to Six Nations in 1784 for allying with the British during the American Revolution.

Six Nations elected council approved the development, but the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) issued a moratorium on development in April 2021. The moratorium is one reason El-houni believes they can win an appeal.

“Sweeny makes findings of fact in [his decision] that are directly contradicted by our evidence and does not even mention them. Among the worst is paragraph 17, where he says that Skyler acted without support from any other Indigenous people/groups, despite our having including (sic) the HCCC Chiefs moratorium statement, AND affidavits from other Indigenous community members,” she said in an email.

In Sweeny’s decision he said “the unsuccessful litigant must have a bona fide belief that the litigation is in the public interest. However, as Ducharme J. noted at para. 19, “the test for a costs exemption must be more than mere sincerity as even the most misguided and quixotic litigant might genuinely believe in her cause and in its importance for the public at large.” While Mr. Williams might justify his actions using genuinely held beliefs surrounding land defence and the rights of Indigenous peoples, in my view, he appears at best to be a misguided litigant.”

He also characterized Williams as a “busybody.”

“The unsuccessful litigant must have a genuine interest in the matter as opposed to being a mere busybody or interloper. Mr. Williams spearheaded the protest and trespass as an individual Indigenous person. He was acting on his own throughout the occupation and did not have the support of Indigenous groups such as the Six Nations Elected Council or the Haudenosaunee Development Institute. Foxgate proceeded through years of obtaining the required development approvals, which were subject to consultation and public meeting under the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.13, without any person stepping forward to raise the issues that Mr. Williams eventually did. In my view, this lends support for characterizing Mr. Williams as a busybody or interloper,” he said in his decision.

Sweeny’s reasons also said that no person, Indigenous or otherwise, bringing litigation against Foxgate or the county to “stop the development or assert Indigenous land rights.”

He says Foxgate and the county went through the correct avenues for the development, “The successful litigants in this case are a private corporation and a municipal corporation. Both entities were asserting their established rights—Foxgate, in accordance with its legal title and as a result of participation in the planning process, and Haldimand, in accordance with its responsibility over public roads and other municipal services.”

He cited Ducharme J. comment (which was cited with approval by the Court of Appeal), “where a private actor is successful, it is more difficult to justify depriving them of the costs order they would ordinarily be entitled to.”

“That being the case here, this factor weighs against granting a costs exemption,” Sweeny said.

Williams has been ordered to pay forthwith.

El-houni says “Again, I do believe that we have grounds to appeal this and would recommend that route, but want to note that if we did want to pay it, sufficient funds do exist in the trust fund,” she said.

