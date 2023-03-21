Binbrook man charged after pickup truck narrowly misses police cruiser

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police have charged a 19-year-old man after a pickup truck “narrowly” missed the front end of a marked police cruiser Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Police driving a marked police cruiser on 1st Line Road nearing Seneca Road spotted a pickup truck make a wide turn that then narrowly missed the front end of their police cruiser.

Police made a traffic stop and spoke with the lone male driver who identified as the accused, Timothy James Walters-Davis. Police administered a roadside breath test which, police said the accused failed.

The man was placed under arrest for failing the roadside test and taken into custody without incident.

A police investigation revealed that the accused failed to have an ignition interlock installed, police said .

As a result of the investigation, the accused, Timothy James Walters-Davis, 19, of Binbrook, Ontario was charged with Alcohol per se offence (“80 plus”) and Operation while Prohibited contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released on a Recognizance with a later court date.

