Long Plain First Nation locks down after Monday `incident’

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Leaders in the Long Plain First Nation locked down the community after an “incident” on Monday, saying that “suspects” remain at large, but officials and police in the community aren’t releasing information about the incident.

On Tuesday evening, Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson and the community’s band council put out a media release informing residents that the community that sits just southwest of Portage la Prairie, and is home to approximately 1,200 on-reserve residents, was going into a lockdown.

With the lockdown in place, all businesses in the community have been asked to close temporarily, and four 24-hour checkpoints have been set up in the community.

Officials said the lockdown is in response to a Monday incident that has them now concerned for residents’ safety.

But the release did not give any further details about the alleged incident while saying that “suspects identified” were “still at large.”

RCMP referred all inquiries to the Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNP) Service, as RCMP said MFNP have jurisdiction over policing in Long Plain.

The MFNP said no one could comment on Tuesday. Calls to Long Plain Chief Kyra Wilson were not returned.

The media release also caused some confusion on social media with one Facebook user asking on the Long Plain First Nation Facebook page “what is happening and why is there a lockdown?” and another asking “why aren’t pictures and names being released?”

The Long Plain Band council did say violence and drug trafficking have been on the rise in the community recently, and are becoming increasingly concerning and problematic.

“Chief and council have had many discussions on the issue of drug trafficking and violence within the community,” the media release said. “To promote, enhance, and sustain the health, safety and quality of life for our people, we are striving to provide an environment of improved well-being.

“The rise in the selling of illegal/non-prescription drugs is not within our cultural belief or way of life, and addressing the issue is paramount in protecting our community.

“We take a strong stance that these actions will not be tolerated on-reserve. If you’re suspected or caught trafficking, there will be consequences.”

Drugs and violence have been an increasing concern in other First Nations communities in Manitoba recently, as earlier this month both the Shamattawa First Nation and the O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation

(OPCN) declared states of emergency due to ongoing issues of addictions, drug trafficking, suicides and violence, and asked for both the federal and provincial governments to provide more funding and resources to deal with those issues.

And on Tuesday afternoon, the 11 Manitoba First Nations represented by the Keewatin Tribal Council (KTC) said they planned to declare a “regional state of emergency” during a media conference that has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Winnipeg.

Currently, KTC represents the Barren Lands First Nation, Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Fox Lake Cree Nation, God’s Lake First Nation, Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Sayisi Dene First Nation, Shamattawa First Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation, War Lake First Nation and York Factory First Nation, and officials with KTC said the state of emergency will be called due to “system-wide deficiencies in public safety, health services, and infrastructure” in all of those communities.

-Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

