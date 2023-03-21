Metis supportive housing project opens doors on Main Street

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) officially opened the doors to a new complex on Main Street on Monday that will offer shelter to some of the most vulnerable Metis citizens in the city, while also offering the kinds of supports people need when they are struggling.

On Monday morning, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 670 Main St. in Winnipeg to open Fre Maachi, a three-story 20-unit housing-first project located next to the Bell Hotel, just south of Higgins Avenue.

Fre Maachi translates to “fresh beginnings” in the Michif language, and the facility, which will be run by MMF, will offer a total of 20 units to those looking for temporary or transitional shelter.

According to MMF Minister of Housing Will Goodon, who spoke at Monday’s ceremony, it will offer 16 studio units, but also four two-bedroom units that will be used primarily for women and children who are fleeing domestic violence and abusive situations.

Goodon said on Monday that the facility will offer shelter and “wraparound services” which he said are crucial for helping people get out of situations that have left them struggling and in some cases homeless.

“Metis citizens often fall through the cracks, we know that, and we have seen that in all facets of society,” Goodon said.

“We will be doing complete wraparound services, so if they are having issues with the justice system we will have our justice department here. There could be folks having issues with child and family services, and that’s going to be another part of what we help with here.

“We’re going to have support for employment and training issues, help with writing resumes or help figuring out some next steps for going to school, and we will have help for mental health and addictions.”

In 2022, the results of the Winnipeg Street Census, which worked to count people in Winnipeg who were living unsheltered, showed that 9.8% of respondents who said they were without a home identified as Metis.

Goodon said those working at the facility will also focus on giving those who need help positive encouragement and support because he said it is crucial to lift people’s self-esteem and feelings of self-worth when they are struggling.

“It’s really important that we look after each other when we are at the lowest points in our lives. This is going to be the whole

**>Metis<** nation wrapping its arms around the people who need help the most,” he said.

“It’s about those second chances, and those third chances, and fourth chances.”

Goodon said MMF is appreciative for the support they received from all levels of government to help make the $3.4 million project a reality.

Manitoba’s Minister of Families Rochelle Squires spoke at Monday’s ceremony and said she also believes that the wraparound services the facility plans to offer will help to prevent people from becoming or remaining homeless, and work to get more people off the streets.

“It is one thing to provide housing, but a lot of people need more than just a key to a new place to be successfully housed,” Squires said.

“It is fabulous to see that housing-first with wraparound supports model is being embraced by the community.”

– Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

