OPP seek public’s help in Hagersville robbery

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a robbery.

OPP said the robbery occurred March 18, 2023, at about 1:00 a.m., on Main Street South in Hagersville when multiple individuals approached a pedestrian and began to physically assault the victim, striking the victim with an unknown object.

OPP said the suspects fled in an unknown direction with the victim’s cell phone.

The victim was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP said one suspect was described as an Indigenous male, between 20-30 years-of-age, with a medium skin complexion, large build, and a long beard. A second suspect was described as a Caucasian male, between 20-30 years-of-age, medium build, and a long beard.

The Haldimand County OPP Major Crime Unit is assisting with this ongoing investigation.

Residents and visitors in the area during that time with dashcams or security cameras are being asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Haldimand County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice