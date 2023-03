It’s World Water Day! The Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians has released a video on World Water Day that was produced by AIAI about the sacred connection between the water and Indigenous Peoples.

You can find the video on their Youtube channel, website and all of their social media platforms.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page