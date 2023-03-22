Local News
First Nations using innovative ideas to building housing

March 22, 2023 43 views

By Turtle Island News staff Affordable housing continues to challenge Indigenous communities across Ontario, but some First Nations are coming up with innovative ways to tackle the issue head on. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) councillor Helen Miller was a panel participate at a recent Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians Summit on Housing on March 7 and 8 where she discussed approaches Six Nations has taken to housing. During a report to council at the March 14 General Council meeting she said she learned some interesting strategies other communities have put in place to deal with their shared issues, what challenges they’ve had and what’s working well for them. “When it came right down to it everybody had the same concerns,” she said. “It was different for me though because…

