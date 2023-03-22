Haudenosaunee Confederacy says it is not holding up Hamilton creek clean-up

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs’ Council (HCCC) says it is not holding up Hamilton’s dredging work at the city’s sewage soaked Chedoke Creek. Instead, the HCCC’s development arm, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute, (HDI) says they want to see a “complete” cleanup but the city has been stalling response to their inquiries and media reports have ignored the HDI and HCCC comments. “For the sake of clarification HDI is not opposed to the clean up of Chedoke Creek and/or Cootes Paradise,” said Aaron Detlor HDI director and the HCCC’s legal advisor. “The issue that we have raised with the City of Hamilton, the Province of Ontario and Canada is that the proposed remediation is not actually cleaning up the 24 billion litre sewage spill. Right now the proposed remediation…



