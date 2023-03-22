Local News
ticker

Haudenosaunee Confederacy says it is not holding up Hamilton creek clean-up

March 22, 2023 43 views
Chedoke Creek

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs’ Council (HCCC) says it is not holding up Hamilton’s dredging work at the city’s sewage soaked Chedoke Creek. Instead, the HCCC’s development arm, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute, (HDI) says they want to see a “complete” cleanup but the city has been stalling response to their inquiries and media reports have ignored the HDI and HCCC comments. “For the sake of clarification HDI is not opposed to the clean up of Chedoke Creek and/or Cootes Paradise,” said Aaron Detlor HDI director and the HCCC’s legal advisor. “The issue that we have raised with the City of Hamilton, the Province of Ontario and Canada is that the proposed remediation is not actually cleaning up the 24 billion litre sewage spill. Right now the proposed remediation…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Legal action against Saskatchewan First Act on the horizon 

March 22, 2023 43

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Police charge youth in threatening incident at local school

March 22, 2023 448

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Six Nations Police have arrested a 12-year-old youth…

Read more