HCCC departments’ audit shows a government growing, 60 employees, nine properties

Haudenosaunee Development Institute audit released in court documents The HDI audit, by KPMG, $6,428,359 in revenues for the 2022 year and expenses of $5,616,967 leaving revenues of $811,392. The revenues include: • Archaeology monitors fees of $4,263,099, • HDI Administration income of $3,624 • Environmental monitoring fees of $351,021, • Land leases of $975,710, • Land acquition revenues of $364,000, • Joint Stewardship Board revenues of $150,655, • Pipeline monitoring fees of $247,250 • Burtch farming fees of $72,000 and other fees of $75,624 for a total of $6,428,359. The three monitoring funds involve 50 HDI employees being paid more than $1.7 million in salaries, benefits and contract fees for the year. The HCCC expenses includes $7,242 in travel costs $17,250 for office and administrative costs and $1500 in advertising fees…



