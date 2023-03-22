Local News
HCCC departments’ audit shows a government growing, 60 employees, nine properties

March 22, 2023 78 views
HDI headquarters on Oneida Road, one of the buildings bought just off the reserve. (Turtle Island News File. Photo Jim C. Powless)

Haudenosaunee Development Institute audit released in court documents The HDI audit, by KPMG, $6,428,359 in revenues for the 2022 year and expenses of $5,616,967 leaving revenues of $811,392. The revenues include: • Archaeology monitors fees of $4,263,099, • HDI Administration income of $3,624 • Environmental monitoring fees of $351,021, • Land leases of $975,710, • Land acquition revenues of $364,000, • Joint Stewardship Board revenues of $150,655, • Pipeline monitoring fees of $247,250 • Burtch farming fees of $72,000 and other fees of $75,624 for a total of $6,428,359. The three monitoring funds involve 50 HDI employees being paid more than $1.7 million in salaries, benefits and contract fees for the year. The HCCC expenses includes $7,242 in travel costs $17,250 for office and administrative costs and $1500 in advertising fees…

