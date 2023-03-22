Sports
Sam Laskaris – BEHIND THE ACTION: Lady Leafs take win at LNHL

March 22, 2023
Six Nations Lady Leafs took top honours in the girls’ Under-18 category. (Supplied Photo)

By Sam Laskaris Writer Kyle Gee found himself in a familiar position this past week. The Six Nations hockey coach believes he’s been a bench boss in the province’s largest Indigenous youth tournament as many as a dozen times now. But Gee was rather emotional this past Thursday following his team’s championship match at the Little Native Hockey League tournament in Mississauga. The event, which is frequently simply called the Little NHL, featured 184 participating squads this year. Gee served as the head coach for the Six Nations Lady Leafs, who took top honours in the girls’ Under-18 category. The Lady Leafs blanked the combined Rama/Curve Lake entry 3-0 in their championship final. In previous years Gee had coached a couple of Six Nations boys’ teams to Little NHL titles….

