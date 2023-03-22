Six Nations awaits decision on if they can apply to $8 billion drinking water settlement

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations may soon find out if the community and its members will qualify for the $8 billion drinking water settlement from the Canadian government. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) elected Chief Mark Hill said Tuesday March 14th, they haven’t heard if they’ve been accepted onto the list of communities who can apply, but they did hear the decision has almost been made on their application. “We’ve still yet to hear back from the administrator, we’re just getting the signal it’s very soon,” he said. “We’ll be informing the community as soon as possible.” The class action suit against Canada permits those communities and individuals who suffered under boil water advisories for at least one year to apply for up to $2,000 per year of advisory…



