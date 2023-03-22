Local News
ticker

Six Nations awaits decision on if they can apply to $8 billion drinking water settlement

March 22, 2023 33 views

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations may soon find out if the community and its members will qualify for the $8 billion drinking water settlement from the Canadian government. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) elected Chief Mark Hill said Tuesday March 14th, they haven’t heard if they’ve been accepted onto the list of communities who can apply, but they did hear the decision has almost been made on their application. “We’ve still yet to hear back from the administrator, we’re just getting the signal it’s very soon,” he said. “We’ll be informing the community as soon as possible.” The class action suit against Canada permits those communities and individuals who suffered under boil water advisories for at least one year to apply for up to $2,000 per year of advisory…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Lady Leafs took top honours in the girls’ Under-18 category. (Supplied Photo)
Sports

Sam Laskaris – BEHIND THE ACTION: Lady Leafs take win at LNHL

March 22, 2023 18

By Sam Laskaris Writer Kyle Gee found himself in a familiar position this past week. The…

Read more
Sports

Snipers hoping to put complete 60 minutes together in finale and playoffs

March 22, 2023 16

By Sam Laskaris Writer Darcy Powless is confident his charges are capable of enjoying some playoff…

Read more