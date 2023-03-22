Six Nations Police charge youth in threatening incident at local school

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Six Nations Police have arrested a 12-year-old youth after receiving a threats complaint from a local elementary school.

Six Nations Police received the threats complaint Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from Emily C. General Elementary School. Police are on scene and are actively investigating. There is no threat to public safety.

Police arrested a 12-year-old youth of Ohsweken for Uttering Threats and Mischief. The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, please call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811. If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com

