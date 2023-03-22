Six Nations Police investigating woman charged in Brantford’s doula case on other charges

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 24-year-old woman facing criminal charges in Brantford, Ont., in connection with seeking the help of registered doulas for fake pregnancies and still births is under investigation by Six Nations Police, Turtle Island News has learned. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour told Turtle Island News they have an “open investigation” into the woman but would not provide detail on what the investigation included other than to say it was “not similar” to the Brantford case. “We have a separate investigation with this person but due to the nature of it I cannot comment further, other than it is ongoing.,” he told Turtle Island News. Six Nations is the only First Nation police force known to have an open investigation into the woman. If…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice