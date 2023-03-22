Snipers hoping to put complete 60 minutes together in finale and playoffs

By Sam Laskaris Writer Darcy Powless is confident his charges are capable of enjoying some playoff success this year. But Powless, the head coach and general manager of the Six Nations Snipers, the defending Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) champions, believes post-season glory will only be achievable if they can string together 60 solid minutes of play in each game. Things have certainly been different this season for the Snipers than they were a year ago, when they coasted to a league-best 10-2 regular season record. The Six Nations squad then won both of its playoff encounters en route to its first ALL championship. As for this season, the Snipers find themselves sporting a 5-8 record following a pair of losses this past week. For starters, Six Nations was downed 21-9…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice