The Monarch’s Chaplain visits Mohawk Chapel

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Canon Paul Wright said he was at Six Nations to listen. A service was held at the Mohawk Chapel in Brantford March 11th to host a visit by Canon Paul Wright, Sub-Dean of the Chapels Royal in the United Kingdom and Chaplain to the Monarch. “(Wright is here) on a private visit of learning and understanding. This is considered a personal visit. He is not coming as an authority figure of the Anglican Church,” Barry Hill, Warden of the Mohawk Chapel explained. “Our people and our relationship with the Crown, as allies rather than subjects, dates back many years,” Hill told the small gathering at the service. Mike Montour of Six Nations began the service with the Thanksgiving Address. Rosalyn…



