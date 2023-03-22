Local News
Slider

The Monarch’s Chaplain visits Mohawk Chapel

March 22, 2023 47 views
Mike Montour of Six Nations spoke about the Haudenosaunee Great Law of Peace while Canon Paul Wright listened at the Mohawk Chapel. (Photo by Lisa Iesse)

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Canon Paul Wright said he was at Six Nations to listen. A service was held at the Mohawk Chapel in Brantford March 11th to host a visit by Canon Paul Wright, Sub-Dean of the Chapels Royal in the United Kingdom and Chaplain to the Monarch. “(Wright is here) on a private visit of learning and understanding. This is considered a personal visit. He is not coming as an authority figure of the Anglican Church,” Barry Hill, Warden of the Mohawk Chapel explained. “Our people and our relationship with the Crown, as allies rather than subjects, dates back many years,” Hill told the small gathering at the service. Mike Montour of Six Nations began the service with the Thanksgiving Address. Rosalyn…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Legal action against Saskatchewan First Act on the horizon 

March 22, 2023 40

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Police charge youth in threatening incident at local school

March 22, 2023 423

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Six Nations Police have arrested a 12-year-old youth…

Read more