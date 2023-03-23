HALDIMAND COUNTY OPP VEHICLES NOW INCLUDE AUTOMATED LICENCE PLATE RECOGNITION AND IN-CAR-CAMERAS

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Haldimand County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has installed and activated the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) and In-Car-Camera (ICC) systems in all patrol vehicles.

The new equipment comes as a result of government funding. The OPP is introducing ICC video recording equipment with an integrated ALPR functionality to all its frontline police vehicles at detachments across Ontario.

The ICC and ALPR have been operating at Haldimand County Detachment since March 13, 2023. The OPP statement said Haldimand OPP officers continue to see drivers operating vehicles that do not have valid, registered licence plates. Although vehicle owners are not required to purchase a validation sticker for their vehicle, licence plates are still required to be renewed annually or bi-annually. The Haldimand OPP wants you to know that driving a vehicle with expired validation carries a set fine of $110.

The OPP said the “move is a commitment to increasing transparency and accountability in the policing of our communities, and to leverage technologies that will enhance community and officer safety. These technologies will be used to gather enhanced evidence to be used in the prosecution of offences and will also highlight the professionalism our members display every day as they work to ensure safe communities.”

In addition to the benefits that will come with having an objective video recording of an interaction between an officer and member of the public, the integrated ALPR functionality will dramatically enhance the ability of an officer to detect licence plates that are linked with criminal or traffic offences. Examples would include plates associated with wanted or missing people, stolen vehicles, stolen or unattached licence plates, suspended and prohibited drivers and with other emergent situations like Amber Alerts.

“Members of the Haldimand County OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities and value everyone’s contribution in building safe communities,” said Inspector Jodi Kays, Detachment Commander, Haldimand County OPP.

