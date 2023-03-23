National News
Six Nations man facing child exploitation charges

March 23, 2023 1059 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation and Digital Forensics Unit have arrested and charged a 57-year-old Ohsweken man in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation.
The arrest came after the combined forces raided a Tuscarora Township house  Thursday, March 23, 2023, seizing a quantity of electronic devises and arrested Kevin W. Jayne, 57.
Jayne has been charged with two counts of luring a child contrary to section 172 1(1b) of the Criminal Code.
Jayne is in custody after a bail hearing .
In a statement police said “Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized.”
The OPP said they will continue to “aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.c or protectchildren.ca.
If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through cybertip.ca.

