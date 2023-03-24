National News
ticker

Canada facing fresh U.S. pressure to agree to review cross border mining toxins

March 24, 2023 41 views

WASHINGTON- President Joe Biden is expected to add today to the pressure on Canada for a bilateral investigation into toxic mining runoff in a key cross-border watershed.

Activists, experts and Indigenous leaders in both Canada and the U.S. want an investigation into toxins from B.C. mining operations they say have been polluting the Kootenay River basin for decades.

The “reference,” as it’s known, would be overseen by the International Joint Commission, a bilateral body established by the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909.

Both countries must agree to a reference, and Canada has been reluctant, despite pressure from Indigenous groups, conservationists  and even the U.S. State Department.

Erin Sexton, a University of Montana research scientist who specializes in Canada-U.S. transboundary rivers, calls Canada’s reticence “confounding.”

Sexton says the White House will push for a reference, which she calls an ideal way to address the issue, since it allows both governments to have input into the process.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Friday, March 24, 2023.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Dinner fit for a president: Friday’s menu showcases Canadian ingredients

March 24, 2023 41

 By Sarah Ritchie THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- United States President Joe Biden is staying in Ottawa…

Read more
National News

Why claim to be Indigenous when you’re not?

March 24, 2023 36

 By Peter Jackson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When a recent CBC investigative piece questioned the indigeneity…

Read more

Leave a Reply