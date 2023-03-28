BPS arrest five suspects after armed home invasion

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service arrested and charged four men and one woman in connection with a home invasion.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officers with the Brantford Police were dispatched to attend a residence located on Anderson Road after receiving a report of a home invasion robbery.

Investigation revealed that four male suspects, armed with firearms, entered the Anderson Road residence, where it is reported, they assaulted, robbed, and forcibly held two male victims before fleeing the scene in a vehicle driven by a female suspect. No other residents were home at the time of the incident.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop. All five suspects were occupying the vehicle and were arrested without incident.

Search incident to arrest located the following:

Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine

Approximately 2.1 grams of suspected cocaine

Two Air Soft Replica Rifles

Canadian Currency

Additionally, information received indicated that four of the accused were in violation of a number of judicial release orders including multiple firearms prohibition orders.

The male victim was treated by Emergency Medical Services for minor physical injuries.

Brantford Police Service’s High Enforcement Action Team (H.E.A.T) assisted patrol with the investigation. As a result, four men and one woman, stand charged with the following violations of the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Matthew Rose, 32, from Burlington, stands charged with:

Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence

Forcible Confinement x 2

Robbery with a Firearm

Assault x 2

Intimidation – Use Violence x 2

Point Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order

A 57-year-old man from Toronto stands charged with:

Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence

Forcible Confinement x 2

Robbery with a Firearm

Assault x 2

Intimidation – Use Violence x 2

Point Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order x 3

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Crack-Cocaine)

Richard Steele, 36, from Toronto, stands charged with:

Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence

Forcible Confinement x 2

Robbery with a Firearm

Assault x 2

Intimidation – Use Violence x 2

Point Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2

Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order

Mark Pryce, 52, from Toronto, stands charged with the following:

Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence

Forcible Confinement x 2

Robbery with a Firearm

Assault x 2

Intimidation – Use Violence x 2

Point Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2

Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

Shirlee Hardam, 28, currently of no fixed address, stands charged with the following:

Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence

Forcible Confinement x 2

Robbery with a Firearm

Intimidation – Use Violence x 2

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

All of the accused were held for bail.

Information regarding criminal activity can always be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

