Six Nations Police charge Brantford man with impaired driving

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police have charged a 23-year-old man with impaired driving after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Mohawk Road.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Mohawk Road Sunday, March 26, 2023, and on arrival found a truck in a lane way with a man slumped over the steering wheel. The vehicle was still running and in the drive position.

Police placed the vehicle in park and removed the driver, who had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet and detected a heavy odour of alcohol emitting from him and his eyes were bloodshot and glossy. Police placed the driver under arrest for Impaired Operation.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen.

As a result police arrested and charged Tyden Jeffery Hill, 23, of Brantford, Ontario. Hill was charged with the following criminal offences:

– Impaired Operation,

– Alcohol per se Offence (“80 plus”),

– Fail to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court – five counts,

– Possession over $5,000, and with

– Operation while Prohibited

The accused was held for a formal bail hearing.

