Six Nations Police traffic stop results in stolen property charge

March 28, 2023 283 views

OHSWEKEN, ON-  Six Nations Police conducting a traffic stop  ended up charging a man  in connection with a possession of stolen property charge.

Six Nations Police were on routine patrol Friday, March 24, 2023 when they  initiated a traffic stop of a truck on Tuscarora Road. Their investigation revealed that the plates on the vehicle were stolen. Police placed the driver under arrest for possession of stolen property and took him into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, the accused Barry William Longboat, 49, of Ohsweken was charged with Possession Under $5,000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released on a Recognizance to return to court at a later date.

