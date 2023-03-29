Election coming is change needed?

It has started and without much fanfare With a band council election still eight months away Elected Chief Mark Hill is the first to announce he is seeking re-election. In an odd move he posted to social media that he has decided to seek re-election. No speeches, no media announcement, nowhere is what I have accomplished just a post saying he decided to run again. With the announcement the community can expect others will begin announcing and there will be a load of announcements suddenly coming out of the band office about new plans, changes or here’s what we can do for you. Not new. It happens with every election. Candidates get out and make promises and if in office suddenly out come new programs or services or dollars being…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice