First Nations leaders demand meeting with premier over mining, removed from chamber

Two First Nation leaders have been removed from Ontario’s legislative chamber for shouting at Premier Doug Ford to meet with them over mining concerns.

Dozens of members of five First Nations descended upon Queen’s Park today to voice their concerns over the Progressive Conservative government’s plans to expand mining operations on and around their lands in northern Ontario.

Neskantaga Chief Wayne Moonias says there will be no development on First Nation land without consent.

The province has recently approved plans to build a road to the Ring of Fire region with the support of two First Nations.

But other First Nations are concerned that mining without their consultation will result in destruction of their land.

The Ring of Fire region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2023.

