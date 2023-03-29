National News
ticker

First Nations leaders demand meeting with premier over mining, removed from chamber

March 29, 2023 27 views

Two First Nation leaders have been removed from Ontario’s legislative chamber for shouting at Premier Doug Ford to meet with them over mining concerns.

Dozens of members of five First Nations descended upon Queen’s Park today to voice their concerns over the Progressive Conservative government’s plans to expand mining operations on and around their lands in northern Ontario.

Neskantaga Chief Wayne Moonias says there will be no development on First Nation land without consent.

The province has recently approved plans to build a road to the Ring of Fire region with the support of two First Nations.

But other First Nations are concerned that mining without their consultation will result in destruction of their land.

The Ring of Fire region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2023.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations leaders demand meeting with premier over mining, removed from chamber

March 29, 2023 31

 By Liam Casey and Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Two First Nation leaders were removed…

Read more
Grand River Enterprises president Steve Williams presented a cheque for $250,000 to the Six Nations Language Commission during the two day language summit at Six Nations. GRE has provided over $2 million in financial support to the commission in over a decade of donating. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

National Indigenous Language Special: Haudenosaunee Language Summit

March 29, 2023 38

Celebrating National Indigenous Language Day March 31 Saving Haudenosaunee Languages: Two Day Language Summit hears of…

Read more

Leave a Reply