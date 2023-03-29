Local News
National Indigenous Language Special: Haudenosaunee Language Summit

March 29, 2023 2 views
Grand River Enterprises president Steve Williams presented a cheque for $250,000 to the Six Nations Language Commission during the two day language summit at Six Nations. GRE has provided over $2 million in financial support to the commission in over a decade of donating. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

Celebrating National Indigenous Language Day March 31 Saving Haudenosaunee Languages: Two Day Language Summit hears of journey to revitalize Haudenosaunee languages By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – To speak Ogwehoweh languages awakens “an energy of earth and an energy of the sky world.” These are the words of Mohawk language teacher, Turtle Clan member Tehahenteh Miller, at the Six Nations Language Summit. Tehahenteh Miller was among many language keepers and learners who celebrated the safe space to do that at this year’s summit. The summit was held this weekend (Mar. 24-25) at the Six Nations Community Hall in Oswe:gę’ (Ohswé:ken), and live streamed on the Six Nations Language Commission YouTube page. Members of the Ogweho:weh Advisory Group (OAG Advisory Group (OAG) and Organizing Committee gave a…

