PART 2: A government growing, HCCC expands reach to Toronto

By Lynda Powless Editor They have moved into Toronto and not in a small way. In the six years since the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) has released an audit of its finances the 2021-2022 audit shows it has bought an almost $1.4 million condo to be used for office space in the west end of Toronto with plans to make its presence known in the city. The office space is housed in a three floor condominium and is registered to the HCCC’s numbered corporation 2438543 Ontario Inc., and to the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) director Aaron Detlor, the two are 50% owners in the condo. The condo has been converted to office space where Detlor said work on Toronto projects is expected to take place. The HDI, he said,…