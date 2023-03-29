Local News
PART 2: A government growing, HCCC expands reach to Toronto

March 29, 2023 1 view
The HDI/HCCC has bought a condo in one of these two buildings in the west end of Toronto for office space.

By Lynda Powless Editor They have moved into Toronto and not in a small way. In the six years since the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) has released an audit of its finances the 2021-2022 audit shows it has bought an almost $1.4 million condo to be used for office space in the west end of Toronto with plans to make its presence known in the city. The office space is housed in a three floor condominium and is registered to the HCCC’s numbered corporation 2438543 Ontario Inc., and to the  Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) director Aaron Detlor, the two are 50% owners in the condo. The condo has been converted to office space where Detlor said work on Toronto projects is expected to take place. The HDI, he said,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
