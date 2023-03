Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill has announced he will be seeking re-election in the November elections. Hill made the announcement on Facebook Monday (March 28, 2023). Hill is finishing his first term as elected chief. He served as a district councillor for three terms prior to running for elected chief. No other candidates have announced….



