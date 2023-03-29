Six Nations election code group goes behind closed doors as electoral officer resigns

By Lynda Powless Editor On the heels of the resignation of the Six Nations Chief Electoral Polling Officer (SNCEPO) a committee has formed to look at possible changes to the 2019 election code. Steve Williams, the SNCEPO, resigned last week. In a letter to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Williams says he resigned after learning SNEC had a new election code committee and had not contacted him as electoral officer. In a resignation letter Williams said he asked SNEC three times to appoint a committee only to learn on Facebook that one is in place and is answering to SNEC’s CEO Darrin Jamieson. The resignation leaves a hole in how any potential issues that arise in the next eight months will be handled. The SNCEPO is responsible to not only…



