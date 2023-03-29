Local News
ticker

Six Nations election code group goes behind closed doors as electoral officer resigns

March 29, 2023 1 view

By Lynda Powless Editor On the heels of the resignation of the Six Nations Chief Electoral Polling Officer (SNCEPO) a committee has formed to look at possible changes to the 2019 election code. Steve Williams, the SNCEPO, resigned last week. In a letter to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Williams says he resigned after learning SNEC had a new election code committee and had not contacted him as electoral officer. In a resignation letter Williams said he asked SNEC three times to appoint a committee only to learn on Facebook that one is in place and is answering to SNEC’s CEO Darrin Jamieson. The resignation leaves a hole in how any potential issues that arise in the next eight months will be handled. The SNCEPO is responsible to not only…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The HDI/HCCC has bought a condo in one of these two buildings in the west end of Toronto for office space.
Local News

PART 2: A government growing, HCCC expands reach to Toronto

March 29, 2023 13

By Lynda Powless Editor They have moved into Toronto and not in a small way. In…

Read more
Local News

SNEC’s development consultation team says it is making headway with developers

March 29, 2023 15

Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) consultation team says it is making progress with municipalities after years…

Read more