Six Nations Youth Conference told…when stars collide you get Indigenous youth

March 29, 2023 5 views
skano (to have peace, wellness and to be at ease)

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Astronomical energies collided at the Gathering Place with a packed weekend Six Nations Youth Conference. The conference was filled with workshops and speakers encouraging youth to challenge themselves on their road to finding themselves While answering the questions: “How do you plan to shine bright within your community?” and “What does being well look like in your community?” Questions that prompted answers of: “Shining bright like a star… Being one with yourself and your people… Exploring…Living your truths…Cleaning the water… Being healthy living well…Learning your language…Surrounding yourself with nice people… Your vibe attracts your tribe… Eating good food…Kindness… Protecting the people and the environment…Communication, understanding, and good minds.” The responses were written on stars they made with markers, pencil crayons…

