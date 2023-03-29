Local News
SNEC told band members allowing soil dumping sites on their lands a major concern

March 29, 2023 1 view

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations is grappling with rising concerns about soil contamination on the territory, but there’s not much the band council says it can do without environmental protections in place. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a band council resolution to support the Six Nations Environmental Task Force submission of an application to the federal First Nations Environmental Contaminants Program (FNECP) for the next fiscal year to select five sites on the territory and perform analysis of contaminants and how far they’ve travelled. Rod Whitlow, Six Nations Environmental Lead said the funding will help pay for some of the fees to have the soil samples tested at an accredited lab. He said testing costs vary widely depending on the “suite” of contaminants the tests are checking for….

