SNEC’s development consultation team says it is making headway with developers

Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) consultation team says it is making progress with municipalities after years of strain when it comes to development. The Six Nations Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team highlighted its work to SNEC’s Political Liaison committee meeting Monday as part of its monthly reports for February and March. They said they have finalized quarterly meeting schedules for development with several surrounding municipalities during the Political Liaison Committee meeting on March 27. Taylor Hill from the CAP Team gave the report and said the City of Brantford has agreed to quarterly meetings. “Brantford will be bringing ongoing projects, upcoming projects and we’ll be expressing our concerns,” she said. “I do believe the next three have been set up for this year.” She said they are also working…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice