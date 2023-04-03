Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet King Charles to ‘reset’ ties: AFN

OTTAWA- Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald says the Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles to reset their relationship with the Crown.

Archibald spoke of Mary Simon’s plans in a speech to chiefs gathered today for a special assembly in Ottawa.

The national chief says she has been working to bring her message about the needs of First Nations to the international stage.

Archibald says she frequently meets with Simon, who is “facilitating an opportunity for Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles before his coronation in May.”

Rideau Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Archibald did not divulge further details.

Simon, an Inuk leader, is the first Indigenous person to hold the position of Governor General and says advancing reconciliation is one of her top priorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.

