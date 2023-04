WINNIPEG, MANITOBA- The Winnipeg Police Service have uncovered the body of a woman at the Brady landfill site. They believed the remains were only hours old when disposed at the site. The body has been identified as that of Linda Mary Beardy. Police believe the body was dropped at the site by a garbage truck.

The 33-year-old woman was found at 3 p.m. Monday and the death is considered suspicious. They are asking anyone in the public for help. Next of Kin have been notified. MORE TO COME…

