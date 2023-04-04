Six Nations Police investigation sees four Norfolk residents face drug charges

Police have charged:
Rawle Dacosta Trotman, 46, of Simcoe with possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl and cocaine; possession – methadone; assault with a weapon; proceeds of crime under $5,000; unauthorized possession of a firearm; knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm; two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order; and two counts of breach of probation.
Bailey Kooi, 22, of Waterford was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl and cocaine; possession – methadone; proceeds of crime under $5,000; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and breach of probation.
Both Trotman and Kooi wereboth held for a formal bail hearing and remanded into custody.
Edward Anthony Seery, 43, of Delhi has been charged with possession – cocaine and fentanyl; and assault with intent to resist arrest.
Mikayla Dawn McIntyre, 27, of Simcoe was charged with possession – cocaine and fentanyl.
Seery and McIntyre were released via a Form 10 undertaking.