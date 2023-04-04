National News
Six Nations Police investigation sees four Norfolk residents face drug charges

April 4, 2023 133 views
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Four Norfolk residents are facing drug related charges after Six Nations police raided a Seneca Road house seozomg large amounts of drugs including fentanyl and cocaine  and a shotgun.
Police said search warrants were executed on a Seneca Road  house March 30, (Thursday) that resulted  in large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine being seized.
 Six Nations Police said they also seized methadone, methamphetamine, cell phones, currency, and a shotgun.

Police have charged:

Rawle Dacosta Trotman, 46, of Simcoe with possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl and cocaine; possession – methadone; assault with a weapon; proceeds of crime under $5,000; unauthorized possession of a firearm; knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm; two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order; and two counts of breach of probation.

Bailey Kooi, 22, of Waterford was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl and cocaine; possession – methadone; proceeds of crime under $5,000; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and breach of probation.

Both Trotman and Kooi wereboth  held for a formal bail hearing and remanded into custody.

Edward Anthony Seery, 43, of Delhi has been  charged with possession – cocaine and fentanyl; and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Mikayla Dawn McIntyre, 27, of Simcoe was charged with possession – cocaine and fentanyl.

Seery and McIntyre were released via a Form 10 undertaking.

