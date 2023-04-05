Editorial
A long time coming…

"The Doctrine of Discovery is a legal and religious concept that has been used for centuries to justify Christian colonial conquest. It advanced the idea that European peoples, culture and religion were superior to all others." UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, preambular para. 4 Last week, after 500 years, after thousands upon thousands of Indigenous deaths,and failure to recognize the equality and rights of Indigenous peoples, the Vatican has finally rejected the "Doctrine of Discovery.' Papal decrees used to justify the Christian colonial conquest of the lands belonging to Indigenous peoples of the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand. That Christian concept that European people, their culture and religion were superior to all others formed the basis for justification of stealing lands. Now 500 years later the Vatican…

