April showers cause flooding at Six Nations, surrounding areas

April 5, 2023 34 views

Weekend storms left Six Nations fields and some roadways flooded while the Grand River Conservation Authority issued flood warnings. The strong low-pressure system that moved into the region early Friday, March 31, resulted in 30-60 mm of rain throughout the Grand River watershed. The thunderstorms overnight resulted in periods of intense rainfall with the area receiving an additional rainfall of up to 20 mm of rain Saturday. The GRCA is warning river flows will continue to rise as watercourses react to runoff and are expected to be elevated through the week as runoff from this rain event drains through the river system. Area residents are also being warned banks adjacent to local waterways are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are reminded…

