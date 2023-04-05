‘Drop in the bucket’: Indigenous advocates weigh in Budget 2023

By Isaac Nay Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal government should have invested more in Indigenous people, critics and advocacy groups said about the budget released Tuesday. This year’s federal budget includes investments in Indigenous Peoples’ housing, economic participation, health care and child welfare. It also contains funding for the $2.8-billion Gottfriedson Band class settlement agreement and Ottawa’s plan to end the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG). However, critics say that’s not enough. On Wednesday, Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to create economic opportunities for First Nations. Indigenous advocates said the budget lacks sufficient investments in Indigenous youth and its action plan to respond to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. “There was…



