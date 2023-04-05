Local cable company working his way through red tape

First Nations Cable is still wading through red tape as it works to bring fibre internet to Six Nations. Jeff Thomas, owner of First Nations Cable gave a verbal update on the project at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Council meeting on March 28 and said they’ve made progress with the federal government and the bank, but have had some surprises. “The good news is that we got our contract from the feds, between Canada and First Nations Cable. We have a contract and it’s going to be signed shortly. The bad news of it all is we weren’t aware of this, we have to have a separate contact with Ontario, which was shocking. We weren’t prepared for that,” he said. “I did contact them and they tell me…



