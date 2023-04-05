Local News
ticker

Local cable company working his way through red tape

April 5, 2023 36 views

First Nations Cable is still wading through red tape as it works to bring fibre internet to Six Nations. Jeff Thomas, owner of First Nations Cable gave a verbal update on the project at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Council meeting on March 28 and said they’ve made progress with the federal government and the bank, but have had some surprises. “The good news is that we got our contract from the feds, between Canada and First Nations Cable. We have a contract and it’s going to be signed shortly. The bad news of it all is we weren’t aware of this, we have to have a separate contact with Ontario, which was shocking. We weren’t prepared for that,” he said. “I did contact them and they tell me…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking 

April 5, 2023 13

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the…

Read more
National News

Ohsweken man facing assault police and impaired charges after being found slumped over steering wheel

April 5, 2023 317

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Police received a report of a male…

Read more