Ohsweken man facing assault police and impaired charges after being found slumped over steering wheel

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Police received a report of a male slumped over the steering wheel of a blue Chevrolet Silverado on 3rd Line Road.

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, at about 5:30 p.m., Six Nations Police responded to the location where they found a vehicle running. Police removed the male driver and conducted a roadside screening test. After failing a road side screening device, the driver became aggressive with police and assaulted the officer while being arrested. The man was safely taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, the accused Dakota Lee Kyle Davey, 39, of Ohsweken, has been charged criminally with the following offences: Alcohol per se Offence (“80 plus”), Operation while Prohibited x 2, Assault Police Officer, and Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest.

The accused was held for a formal bail hearing.

