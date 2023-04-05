Partially collapsed church built in 1890 to be demolished

Six Nations has taken over the lands of an abandoned church on the territory. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a motion to transfer funds from the SNEC roof rehabilitation fund to demolish the Jubilee Methodist Church at the Political Liaison Committee meeting on March 27. The last surviving Trustee of the Jubilee Methodist Church Property signed an agreement with Six Nations Lands and Membership to release all interest in the property at 2728 Fourth Line and for the land to revert back to the Six Nations. Michael Montour, director of Public Works said Six Nations needs to demolish the church that collapsed in January 2022 and because they’ve identified it as a health and safety risk to the community and to visitors because it is in a residential area…



