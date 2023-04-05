Six Nations Elected Council late decision just under wire for Gypsy Moth spraying

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) dragged its feet confirming a contract to count egg masses of Lymantria dispar and is coming in just under the wire. Paul Robertson from Trees Unlimited contacted Six Nations recently to find out if there was continued interest in the company performing a survey of infested areas for an egg count of the invasive species formerly known as the Gypsy Moth on the territory. SNEC approved a motion to have the eggs counted at the General Council meeting on March 28, but staff and Robertson will have to act fast because the caterpillars will start to hatch in early to mid-spring. Councillor Kerry Bomberry brought the issue to council after speaking with Robertson, who has conducted egg counts and coordinated…



