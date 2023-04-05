Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council late decision just under wire for Gypsy Moth spraying

April 5, 2023 26 views

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) dragged its feet confirming a contract to count egg masses of Lymantria dispar and is coming in just under the wire. Paul Robertson from Trees Unlimited contacted Six Nations recently to find out if there was continued interest in the company performing a survey of infested areas for an egg count of the invasive species formerly known as the Gypsy Moth on the territory. SNEC approved a motion to have the eggs counted at the General Council meeting on March 28, but staff and Robertson will have to act fast because the caterpillars will start to hatch in early to mid-spring. Councillor Kerry Bomberry brought the issue to council after speaking with Robertson, who has conducted egg counts and coordinated…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking 

April 5, 2023 13

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the…

Read more
National News

Ohsweken man facing assault police and impaired charges after being found slumped over steering wheel

April 5, 2023 317

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Police received a report of a male…

Read more