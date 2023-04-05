Local News
Statement by the Ministers of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Indigenous Services, and Northern Affairs on the Catholic Church’s rejection of the Doctrine of Discovery

April 5, 2023 24 views

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2023 unceded Anishinaabe Algonquin Territory- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, issued the following statement in response to the Catholic Church’s rejection of the Doctrine of Discovery: “For years, Indigenous Peoples have called on the Vatican to rescind the Doctrine of Discovery, a racist Doctrine that was exploited by governments to enforce colonial systems and policies. This Doctrine was used to take land from Indigenous communities and justify atrocities committed against Indigenous Peoples. It is part of Canada’s shameful history and its legacy continues to impact Indigenous Peoples to this day. We acknowledge the Catholic Church’s response to the calls from First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Survivors,…

