Local News
ticker

UNESCO Geopark in Niagara gets support from Six Nations Elected Council

April 5, 2023 21 views

By Turtle Island News staff Bringing Haudenosaunee history to the forefront of Niagara’s history for tourists is a driving factor for Six Nations supporting a UNESCO Geopark. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) voted unanimously to support the Niagara Peninsula Aspiring Global Geopark and partner with the group to help Niagara gain recognition as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Global Geopark at the Political Liaison committee meeting on March 27. Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill said the trails in Niagara need signage as part of the park telling people the Haudenosaunee history of the trails. “To make sure people know where we did come from, also we’re still here and to know the history, the proper history, because, I think this is a gateway or a start to really…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking 

April 5, 2023 13

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the…

Read more
National News

Ohsweken man facing assault police and impaired charges after being found slumped over steering wheel

April 5, 2023 317

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Police received a report of a male…

Read more