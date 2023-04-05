UNESCO Geopark in Niagara gets support from Six Nations Elected Council

By Turtle Island News staff Bringing Haudenosaunee history to the forefront of Niagara’s history for tourists is a driving factor for Six Nations supporting a UNESCO Geopark. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) voted unanimously to support the Niagara Peninsula Aspiring Global Geopark and partner with the group to help Niagara gain recognition as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Global Geopark at the Political Liaison committee meeting on March 27. Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill said the trails in Niagara need signage as part of the park telling people the Haudenosaunee history of the trails. “To make sure people know where we did come from, also we’re still here and to know the history, the proper history, because, I think this is a gateway or a start to really…



