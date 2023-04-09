Brantford Police seeking witnesses of collision that injured two pedestrians, smashes into business

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle smashing into a local business and injuring two pedestrians Saturday, April 8, 2023 at about 4:30 p.m., in the area of Edmondson Street between West Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

BPS officers responded to the call that saw a vehicle leave the roadway and struck a local business, injuring two pedestrians.

The victims were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said when speaking with the driver of the vehicle they observed signs of impairment. Open containers of alcohol were visible in clear view. The accused was then arrested for impaired operation and transported to provide samples of breath as required by law.

Both samples provided were twice the legal limit.

Additionally, the accused was unable to provide valid proof of insurance.

As a result, a 57-year-old man from Burlington stands charged with the following:

Operation While Impaired Cause Bodily Harm contrary to the Criminal Code

80 Plus contrary to the Criminal Code

Dangerous Operation Cause Bodily Harm contrary to the Criminal Code

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence Control Act

Fail to Have Insurance Card contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Any witnesses or anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage of the collision, is asked to contact Constable Brian LEE at 519-756-0113 ext. 2820.

Those who wish to would like to report information and remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

