Six Nations annual Easter scramble is a holiday highlight with over 100 parents and children turning out Friday (April 7). It was over in a flash! The 20,000 pieces of candy were quickly swooped up along with plastic eggs marking the finder a winner for larger chocolate goodies! The winners of the 54th Annual Easter Scramble were: 3-5 year olds – Avaleigh Bacon, Harlow Elliott, Milly Miller Hill. Kaysha Staats and the Grand prize winner was Addison McLaughlan. The 6-7 year old winners were: Violent Monture, Graye Smith, Kaorie Smith and Grand Prize winner was Jonathan Sackaney and the 8 to 10 year old winners were Charlie Doxtater, Ezra Hill, Korvin Hill, Tynsley Anderson and the Grand Prize winner was Kade Hess….



