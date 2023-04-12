Crowd packs Six Nations from Haudenosaunee communities to attend “The Sing”

“The Sing” comes to Six Nations and so do the crowds By Lynda Powless Editor It’s the SING! No one really knows when it started but it’s estimated at over 60 years old. It’s a time when Haudenosaunee singing groups from across the territories make their way to the host community, this year Six Nations of the Grand to sing. Over 400 people made their way to Six Nations for the annual event. Leroy Hill, Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chief’s Council (HCCC) secretary says his chats with elders over the years pegs the age of the annual event at starting in the 1950’s. He said it started at Grand River with a decision by some of the longhouse singers and women to invite other singing groups from the communities to a social gathering….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice