Editorial
ticker

Six Nations Elections take on humour and questions

April 12, 2023 34 views

Six Nations really is in election mode. Not only is all the talk about who is running even jokesters have taken to the streets to not only remind people its an election year but put their friend on the spot with a fake election announcement. The joke may send a few giggles through the community but the real joke is what is going to happen this election year. Just this past week we had only two Six Nations Elected band council members go to the Assembly of First Nations annual Chief’s Assembly in Ottawa. Elected Chief Mark Hill and councillor Helen Miller. When the issue came up at a SNEC meeting no one put up their hand to go. Councillor Nathan Wright quietly said he was going to be there…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prairie premiers’ fears about Lametti comments have ‘no grounding in truth’: Trudeau 

April 12, 2023 12

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Prairie premiers of distorting the words of his justice…

Read more
National News

New dental care program should give First Nations benefits more teeth: NDP 

April 12, 2023 20

OTTAWA- NDP health critic Don Davies says dental benefits for Indigenous people should be improved if…

Read more