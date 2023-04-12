Local News
ticker

Six Nations looking to build transient housing

April 12, 2023 32 views

Six Nations is working toward helping transient families land on their feet with transitional housing and a youth centre. A lot on Seneca Road will serve as a place to build a two-storey building for Social Services programs intended to help families and children thrive. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a submission to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC)to access Jordan’s Principle funding to finance the build at the General Finance Committee meeting on April 3. The proposed project is called Eyagwado:goht which means, we will go through this together. Arlyss Skye, director of Social Services says there is still more administrative work to do, but they have spoken to ISC and there is interest in funding the project. “it is quite a unique building. We’re working with community and parents…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prairie premiers’ fears about Lametti comments have ‘no grounding in truth’: Trudeau 

April 12, 2023 19

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Prairie premiers of distorting the words of his justice…

Read more
National News

New dental care program should give First Nations benefits more teeth: NDP 

April 12, 2023 25

OTTAWA- NDP health critic Don Davies says dental benefits for Indigenous people should be improved if…

Read more