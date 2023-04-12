Six Nations looking to build transient housing

Six Nations is working toward helping transient families land on their feet with transitional housing and a youth centre. A lot on Seneca Road will serve as a place to build a two-storey building for Social Services programs intended to help families and children thrive. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a submission to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC)to access Jordan’s Principle funding to finance the build at the General Finance Committee meeting on April 3. The proposed project is called Eyagwado:goht which means, we will go through this together. Arlyss Skye, director of Social Services says there is still more administrative work to do, but they have spoken to ISC and there is interest in funding the project. “it is quite a unique building. We’re working with community and parents…



